Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (12)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (21)
  • Montenegro (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (11)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - August 28, 2022
Seller WAG
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search