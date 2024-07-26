Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (104)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1442 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (5)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (11)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (12)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (21)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (11)
- WAG (11)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 5
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search