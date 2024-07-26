Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (299)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
