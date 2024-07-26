Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 30,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (299)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - December 11, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

