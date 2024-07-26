3 Mark 1913 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30067 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,680. Bidding took place August 15, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (45) UNC (50) AU (124) XF (71) VF (6) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (11) MS63 (1) PF68 (2) PF67 (4) PF66 (7) PF65 (1) PF64 (6) PF63 (1) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (10) Service PCGS (16) NGC (22)

Seller All companies

Auction World (5)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

BAC (27)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (9)

Cayón (2)

cgb.fr (1)

Coins of History (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (1)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (7)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Grün (22)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (16)

Katz (4)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (45)

Marciniak (3)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (11)

Rhenumis (3)

Russiancoin (1)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (1)

Stary Sklep (1)

Teutoburger (28)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)

WAG (30)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (1)