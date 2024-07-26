3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1411 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (67) UNC (71) AU (69) XF (128) VF (11) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (7) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (4) PF65 (3) PF64 (9) PF63 (2) PF62 (3) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (9) ULTRA CAMEO (5) Service PCGS (23) NGC (21) GCN (2)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (2)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

AURORA (1)

BAC (52)

Busso Peus (8)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (2)

Emporium Hamburg (16)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (4)

GGN (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (15)

Heritage (15)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (16)

Katz (6)

Kroha (3)

Künker (57)

London Coins (2)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Niemczyk (6)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (10)

Rhenumis (2)

SINCONA (6)

Solidus Numismatik (2)

Sonntag (6)

Stack's (5)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (28)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (27)

WCN (1)

Wójcicki (1)