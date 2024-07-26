Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 34,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1912
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (348)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1411 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
