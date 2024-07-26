Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 34,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (348)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1411 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 400 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Category
Year
Search