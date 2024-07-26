Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,334
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21460 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
