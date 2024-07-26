Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,334

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21460 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,725. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction GINZA - June 8, 2024
Seller GINZA
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PR65 DCAM PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
