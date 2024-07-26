3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (45) UNC (10) AU (53) XF (87) VF (30) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS62 (1) PF67 (3) PF66 (5) PF65 (5) PF63 (2) PF62 (1) CAMEO (7) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (9) PCGS (10)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (4)

Auctiones (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (2)

BAC (22)

Busso Peus (5)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Darabanth (1)

Emporium Hamburg (7)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (5)

Goldberg (2)

Golden Lion (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (8)

Heritage (7)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (18)

Katz (1)

Kroha (6)

Künker (32)

Leu (1)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (7)

Rhenumis (4)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Sonntag (3)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (28)

UBS (2)

Via (1)

WAG (22)

WCN (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)