Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,334

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (227)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 905 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place November 14, 2020.

Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
151 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Nomisma - September 3, 2023
Seller Nomisma
Date September 3, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

