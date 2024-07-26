Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,334
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.
