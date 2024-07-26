Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,334

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (313)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1529 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place April 28, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
250 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - May 16, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Numedux - April 12, 2024
Seller Numedux
Date April 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

