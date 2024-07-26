Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,334

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34620 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Auction World (4)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • BAC (21)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (14)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (7)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (25)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (15)
  • Katz (4)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (48)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
  • Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (16)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (4)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (36)
  • UBS (1)
  • WAG (28)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
208 $
Price in auction currency 192 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
201 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Baldwin's - February 27, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date February 27, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

