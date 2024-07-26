Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1908 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,334
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1908
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1908 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34620 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place November 5, 2020.
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1908 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
