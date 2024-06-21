Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1912
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
