Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (149)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
  • BAC (3)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (11)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HIRSCH (3)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (31)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (18)
  • UBS (2)
  • WAG (12)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
696 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction SINCONA - May 19, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 19, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - May 14, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date May 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 5, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 5, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1912 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1912 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search