2 Mark 1912 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1912 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3593 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 825. Bidding took place May 16, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (54) UNC (19) AU (31) XF (35) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (3) MS63 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (2) PF65 (7) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (4)

