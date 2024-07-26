Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1911
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
