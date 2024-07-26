2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (35) UNC (37) AU (36) XF (55) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) PF67 (3) PF66 (3) PF65 (2) PF62 (1) CAMEO (7) Service PCGS (9) NGC (15)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (13)

Busso Peus (6)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Gärtner (2)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Grün (12)

Heritage (14)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (14)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (26)

London Coins (2)

Marciniak (2)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (5)

Münzen & Medaillen (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (2)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

SINCONA (5)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (4)

WAG (13)

WCN (1)