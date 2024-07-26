Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1911 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1439 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
179 $
Price in auction currency 165 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - December 12, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Germany 2 Mark 1911 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - November 16, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

