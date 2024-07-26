Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1907
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4241 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
