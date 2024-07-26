2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4241 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (46) UNC (12) AU (35) XF (57) VF (19) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (3) PF64 (8) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) CAMEO (6) ULTRA CAMEO (2) Service NGC (12) PCGS (7)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (14)

Busso Peus (11)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

DNW (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (18)

Heritage (8)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (9)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (27)

London Coins (1)

Möller (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (6)

Rhenumis (2)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (3)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (13)

UBS (1)

WAG (18)

Westfälische (2)