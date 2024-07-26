Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (170)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1907 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4241 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 190,000. Bidding took place October 16, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1907 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1907 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

