Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Try free Subscription required
