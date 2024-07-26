2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (36) UNC (25) AU (57) XF (51) VF (12) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) PF68 (1) PF66 (3) PF65 (4) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (8) Service NGC (16) PCGS (5) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

BAC (25)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (5)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (4)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (4)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (14)

Heritage (9)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (7)

Janas (1)

Katz (1)

Kroha (2)

Künker (43)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Numisbalt (5)

Rapp (1)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (17)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (10)

Wójcicki (2)