Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (186)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65570 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,840. Bidding took place December 28, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • BAC (25)
  • Busso Peus (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (9)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Janas (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (43)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Savoca Numismatik (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Stare Monety - December 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Rapp - November 15, 2023
Seller Rapp
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1906 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search