Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000
  • Mintage PROOF 178

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
212 $
Price in auction currency 195 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - May 11, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

