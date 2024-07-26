Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
- Mintage PROOF 178
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1905
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (192)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1905 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 27365 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,293. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1905 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
