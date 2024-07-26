Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (353)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
190 $
Price in auction currency 175 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

