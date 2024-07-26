2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (33) UNC (95) AU (125) XF (81) VF (15) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS68 (2) MS67 (8) MS66 (17) MS65 (10) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (2) PF67 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (1) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (16) PCGS (29)

