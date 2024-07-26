Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (353)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1409 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (4)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (23)
- Busso Peus (14)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Grün (20)
- Heritage (21)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (21)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (68)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (2)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (11)
- Rhenumis (6)
- Russiancoin (4)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (29)
- WAG (37)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
204 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search