Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1901
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (613)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1901 "Lubeck" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1434 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 14, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (4)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (20)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (2)
- Busso Peus (29)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (27)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (25)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (34)
- Katz (4)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (9)
- Künker (167)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (11)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (8)
- Münzen & Medaillen (6)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (8)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (10)
- Soler y Llach (4)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (8)
- Spink (3)
- Stack's (5)
- Teutoburger (55)
- UBS (5)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (53)
- WCN (3)
- Westfälische (9)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 30
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1901 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search