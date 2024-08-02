Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1910
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3969 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2354 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2281 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
