Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1910 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3969 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 4,200. Bidding took place November 12, 2012.

Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2354 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2281 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - June 2, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date June 2, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Gärtner - February 22, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date February 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - October 4, 2020
Seller WAG
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 9, 2020
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1910 A "Lubeck" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

