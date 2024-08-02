Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (88)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.

Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1997 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Wilhelm Sellschopp - May 6, 2021
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 2, 2020
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 2, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction SINCONA - June 9, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date June 9, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - August 14, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 14, 2019
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1909 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

