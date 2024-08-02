Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1909 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1909
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1909 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31844 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,280. Bidding took place May 5, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
1740 $
Price in auction currency 1740 USD
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Wilhelm Sellschopp
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 2, 2020
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
