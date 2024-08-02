Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 216
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1906
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (6)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (13)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (55)
- Lanz München (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- UBS (7)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1573 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search