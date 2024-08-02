Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 216

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1906 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 616 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 6,250. Bidding took place May 25, 2020.

Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1573 $
Price in auction currency 1450 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1927 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition PF63 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - November 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date November 13, 2022
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - May 8, 2022
Seller WAG
Date May 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - April 22, 2022
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date April 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Stack's - October 13, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 13, 2021
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - October 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 10 Mark 1906 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1906 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

