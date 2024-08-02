10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

