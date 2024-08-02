Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 247

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ANTIUM AURUM (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (7)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (9)
  • Heritage (13)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (7)
  • Künker (58)
  • Leu (3)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (9)
  • WAG (6)
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2098 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction ANTIUM AURUM - October 8, 2021
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 6, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - January 22, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - November 24, 2020
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" at auction SINCONA - October 20, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

