Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1905 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 247
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1905
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (143)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1905 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3898 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 10,000. Bidding took place June 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (13)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (7)
- Künker (58)
- Leu (3)
- Möller (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (9)
- WAG (6)
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PF62 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
2098 $
Price in auction currency 8500 PLN
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2390 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition PF67 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ANTIUM AURUM
Date October 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 22, 2021
Condition PF68 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1905 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search