10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (21) UNC (22) AU (54) XF (74) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS61 (3) AU58 (2) AU50 (1) PF67 (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service PCGS (4) NGC (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (2)

Chaponnière (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (17)

Frankfurter (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (12)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (2)

Künker (71)

Leu (2)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Nihon (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rapp (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (2)

Rhenumis (3)

SINCONA (3)

Sonntag (4)

Stack's (3)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (13)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (9)

WCN (1)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)