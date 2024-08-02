Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 130

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.

Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1867 $
Price in auction currency 1750 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

