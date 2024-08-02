Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1904 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 130
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1904
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1904 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5268 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,400. Bidding took place September 28, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
2280 $
Price in auction currency 2280 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Mark 1904 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
