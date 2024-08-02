Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 3,982 g
- Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
- Diameter 19,5 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,000
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 10 Mark
- Year 1901
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1736 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
