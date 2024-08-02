Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 3,982 g
  • Pure gold (0,1152 oz) 3,5838 g
  • Diameter 19,5 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,000
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 10 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 10 Mark 1901 "Lubeck" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6492 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Emporium Hamburg (15)
  • Felzmann (5)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (4)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (97)
  • Leu (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Rapp (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (8)
  • SINCONA (10)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (7)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1736 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2356 $
Price in auction currency 2200 EUR
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - November 17, 2022
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date November 17, 2022
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 10 Mark 1901 A "Lubeck" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Mark 1901 "Lubeck", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German gold coins German coins 10 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search