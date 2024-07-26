Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Leopold IV (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (583)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Lippe-Detmold" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Lippe-Detmold", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search