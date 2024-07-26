3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Lippe-Detmold" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (53) UNC (67) AU (221) XF (229) VF (7) F (1) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (7) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (6) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) PF66 (5) PF64 (3) PF63 (2) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (6) Service PCGS (23) NGC (27)

