Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 A "Lippe-Detmold" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Leopold IV (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (583)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Lippe-Detmold" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2284 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 1, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Lippe-Detmold", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
