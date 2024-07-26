2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Lippe-Detmold" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

