Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,000
  • Mintage PROOF 1,100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1906
  • Ruler Leopold IV (Prince of Lippe)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (613)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Lippe-Detmold" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.

Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
434 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1906 "Lippe-Detmold", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

