2 Mark 1906 A "Lippe-Detmold" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,000
- Mintage PROOF 1,100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1906
- Ruler Leopold IV (Prince of Lippe)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (613)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1906 "Lippe-Detmold" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30576 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place January 7, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
