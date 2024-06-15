5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

