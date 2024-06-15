Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 17,900
- Mintage PROOF 150
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
