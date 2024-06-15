Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 17,900
  • Mintage PROOF 150

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 550,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2023.

Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
226 $
Price in auction currency 211 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 29, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - March 3, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

