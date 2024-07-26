Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,475
- Mintage PROOF 176
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5094 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Attica Auctions (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Busso Peus (12)
- Cayón (1)
- COINSNET (3)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (11)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (16)
- Heritage (1)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (8)
- Katz (2)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (18)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (5)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (27)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search