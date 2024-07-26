5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5094 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (1) AU (10) XF (35) VF (99) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) PF63 (2) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Attica Auctions (1)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Busso Peus (12)

Cayón (1)

COINSNET (3)

COINSTORE (1)

Emporium Hamburg (11)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Grün (16)

Heritage (1)

Heritage Eur (1)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (8)

Katz (2)

Klondike Auction (1)

Kricheldorf (1)

Kroha (1)

Künker (18)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Rauch (5)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Teutoburger (27)

WAG (11)

WCN (2)

Westfälische (1)