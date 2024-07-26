Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,475
  • Mintage PROOF 176

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5094 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 4,300. Bidding took place September 11, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 600 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition XF40
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Rauch - September 24, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 25, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Attica Auctions - December 1, 2022
Seller Attica Auctions
Date December 1, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

