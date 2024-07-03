Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 37,480
- Mintage PROOF 240
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (189)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 51350 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,463. Bidding took place January 7, 2007.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
