Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 39,300
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29954 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 161 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Möller - November 16, 2023
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

