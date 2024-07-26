Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 39,300
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (270)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29954 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,406. Bidding took place April 14, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 161 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Möller
Date November 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
