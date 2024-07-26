5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

