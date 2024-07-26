Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,060

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (420)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
412 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

