Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,060
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (420)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1107 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 20,500. Bidding took place September 12, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (28)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (29)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (24)
- Heritage (8)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (140)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (6)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (11)
- Stack's (3)
- Teutoburger (60)
- UBS (3)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (30)
- WCN (2)
- Westfälische (7)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
