5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,940
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
