Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,940
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (260)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1214 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place March 5, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1302 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF64 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

