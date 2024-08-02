Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,9910 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 78,776

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (21)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (2)
  • Emporium Hamburg (16)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (8)
  • Grün (24)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (6)
  • Künker (62)
  • Lanz München (2)
  • Leu (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (4)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Naumann (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (4)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Sonntag (8)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (12)
  • UBS (6)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (14)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
841 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
651 $
Price in auction currency 600 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Spink - April 4, 2024
Seller Spink
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - October 15, 2023
Seller WAG
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1877 All German coins German gold coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search