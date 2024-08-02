Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,9910 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 78,776
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3045 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Sonntag
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
