5 Mark 1877 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 103,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (268)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7303 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
967 $
Price in auction currency 85400 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
