5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (66) XF (155) VF (233) F (10) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) XF40 (9) VF35 (1) VF30 (3) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (25) PCGS (4)

