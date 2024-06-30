Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 290,450
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1876
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (483)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Archives International Auctions (1)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (5)
- Busso Peus (20)
- Cayón (3)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (31)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (6)
- GGN (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Grün (21)
- Heritage (8)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (8)
- HIRSCH (16)
- Höhn (13)
- Jean ELSEN (3)
- Katz (9)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (64)
- Leu (1)
- London Coin Galleries (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Marciniak (1)
- Möller (8)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (14)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Nihon (1)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- NumisCorner (1)
- Numisor (4)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (9)
- Reinhard Fischer (29)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (7)
- Stack's (4)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (76)
- TMAJK sro (2)
- UBS (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (25)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 23
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search