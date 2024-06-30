Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 290,450

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1876
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (483)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1876 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4512 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Archives International Auctions (1)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (5)
  • Busso Peus (20)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (31)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (6)
  • GGN (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (10)
  • Grün (21)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HERVERA (8)
  • HIRSCH (16)
  • Höhn (13)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (64)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (8)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (14)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Niemczyk (5)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numisor (4)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rauch (9)
  • Reinhard Fischer (29)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (10)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (7)
  • Stack's (4)
  • Status International (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (76)
  • TMAJK sro (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • WAG (25)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (4)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Status International - June 7, 2024
Seller Status International
Date June 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1876 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1876 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1876 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search