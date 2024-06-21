Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 148,035

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1864 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (8)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (6)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kroha (4)
  • Künker (50)
  • Möller (5)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (7)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numis Poland (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (34)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (4)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • WAG (16)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (6)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (2)
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Gärtner - October 16, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - October 1, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1875 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search