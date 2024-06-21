Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 148,035
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Hesse" with mark H. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1864 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 44,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
264 $
Price in auction currency 264 USD
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date October 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
