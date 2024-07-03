Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,333

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1917
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,600,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.

Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3332 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Auction World - October 15, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1917 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

