Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1917 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,333
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1917
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (244)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1917 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 1,600,000. Bidding took place January 20, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3332 $
Price in auction currency 3100 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3855 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 15, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1917 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
