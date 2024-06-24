Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (747)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Artemide Aste (2)
- Auction World (8)
- Auctiones (3)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (2)
- Aurea (5)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- BAC (32)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (39)
- Cayón (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (3)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (4)
- Denga1700 (1)
- DNW (2)
- Dorotheum (2)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (20)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (3)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (12)
- GGN (2)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (13)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (26)
- Heritage (34)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (15)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (13)
- Höhn (29)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (9)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (11)
- Künker (89)
- Marciniak (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (14)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
- Niemczyk (8)
- NOA (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (20)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (17)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Sonntag (9)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (14)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (74)
- UBS (7)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (68)
- WCN (7)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (4)
- Zöttl (4)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 36
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search