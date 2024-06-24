Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (747)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 13,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 320 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Aurea - April 11, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1910 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

