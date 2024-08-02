Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 40,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1908 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (2)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (31)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • UBS (5)
  • WAG (8)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • WCN (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Auction World - October 16, 2022
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - February 13, 2022
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 28, 2021
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - April 20, 2021
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1908 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1908 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search