20 Mark 1908 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 40,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1908 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1337 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2022.
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date October 16, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 13, 2022
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition PF65 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition PF64 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1908 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
