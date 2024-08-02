Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 100

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1903
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3657 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
529 $
Price in auction currency 490 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Gärtner - October 12, 2021
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - June 13, 2021
Seller WAG
Date June 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Alexander - February 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - November 8, 2020
Seller WAG
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

