Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1903 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 100
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1903
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (96)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1903 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3657 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
669 $
Price in auction currency 600 CHF
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gärtner
Date October 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 10, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1903 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
