Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 80,000
  • Mintage PROOF 600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Busso Peus (10)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (9)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Grün (11)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (7)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (2)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (47)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (16)
  • UBS (8)
  • WAG (14)
  • Warin Global Investments (7)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
594 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
518 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - May 23, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1901 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search