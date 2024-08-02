20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (1) AU (30) XF (79) VF (57) Condition (slab) AU58 (5) AU55 (3) AU53 (3) XF40 (1) PF65 (5) PF63 (2) CAMEO (5) Service PCGS (10) NGC (9)

