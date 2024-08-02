Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1901 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 80,000
- Mintage PROOF 600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1901
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (183)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1901 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30756 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 5,170. Bidding took place April 7, 2017.
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Mark 1901 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
