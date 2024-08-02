Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- BAC (10)
- Busso Peus (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (4)
- Heritage (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (18)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (3)
- WAG (9)
- Warin Global Investments (2)
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 13, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search