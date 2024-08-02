Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1900 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2693 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place September 30, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
615 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction BAC - December 15, 2021
Seller BAC
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction BAC - June 16, 2021
Seller BAC
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - May 18, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date May 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - January 29, 2021
Seller Künker
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction BAC - December 16, 2020
Seller BAC
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction BAC - May 28, 2020
Seller BAC
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction BAC - October 31, 2019
Seller BAC
Date October 31, 2019
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - September 13, 2019
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date September 13, 2019
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1900 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

