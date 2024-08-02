Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 40,000
- Mintage PROOF 600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1899 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
