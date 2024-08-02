Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 40,000
  • Mintage PROOF 600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (89)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1899 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2978 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 10, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
674 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
530 $
Price in auction currency 475 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Jean ELSEN - June 16, 2023
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Spink - July 19, 2021
Seller Spink
Date July 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 1, 2020
Seller Künker
Date October 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 3, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 3, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Reinhard Fischer - November 22, 2019
Seller Reinhard Fischer
Date November 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1899 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

