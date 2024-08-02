Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 70,000
  • Mintage PROOF 500

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
579 $
Price in auction currency 540 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - March 14, 2024
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 2, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 17, 2022
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
