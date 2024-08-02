Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 70,000
- Mintage PROOF 500
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5984 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
For the sale of 20 Mark 1898 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
