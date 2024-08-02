Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 45,000
- Mintage PROOF 400
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1897
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
