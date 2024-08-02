Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 45,000
  • Mintage PROOF 400

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1897
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (128)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
535 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction GINZA - November 18, 2023
Seller GINZA
Date November 18, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - June 15, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Numismatica Luciani - March 11, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Rauch - December 9, 2022
Seller Rauch
Date December 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 26, 2021
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1897 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

