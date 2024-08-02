20 Mark 1897 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1897 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 32149 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,931. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (2) AU (15) XF (43) VF (51) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) AU55 (1) PF67 (2) PF64 (1) CAMEO (2) Service NGC (8) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (6)

Dorotheum (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (2)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (6)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (3)

Höhn (6)

iNumis (1)

Künker (31)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Rhenumis (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russiancoin (2)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (3)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (14)

Warin Global Investments (2)