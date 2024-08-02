Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 15,000
  • Mintage PROOF 230

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7796 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.

Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
811 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 4, 2021
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - March 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date March 14, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - September 6, 2020
Seller WAG
Date September 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Auction World - July 19, 2020
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - June 19, 2020
Seller Grün
Date June 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Dorotheum - June 18, 2020
Seller Dorotheum
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
Seller Gärtner
Date February 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
