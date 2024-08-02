Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1896 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 15,000
- Mintage PROOF 230
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1896
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1896 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7796 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (6)
- Helios (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (3)
- Künker (28)
- Leu (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- SINCONA (3)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (4)
- WAG (12)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 4, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date July 19, 2020
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Dorotheum
Date June 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1896 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
