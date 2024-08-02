Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1893 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1893 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3289 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,800. Bidding took place June 16, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Busso Peus (10)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gärtner (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (69)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Schulman (1)
- Schweizerischer Bankverein (1)
- SINCONA (9)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (18)
- UBS (15)
- VL Nummus (2)
- WAG (11)
- Westfälische (2)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
1139 $
Price in auction currency 1050 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1981 $
Price in auction currency 1850 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1893 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search