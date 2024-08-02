Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 25,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Baldwin's (2)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (17)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Grün (16)
- Heritage (8)
- Hess Divo (3)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Künker (88)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (1)
- Rapp (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (2)
- SINCONA (13)
- Sonntag (5)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (10)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (6)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2714 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1892 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search