Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 25,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Louis IV (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (230)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (7)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (17)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (2)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Grün (16)
  • Heritage (8)
  • Hess Divo (3)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Künker (88)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rapp (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (7)
  • Rhenumis (2)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (10)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WAG (6)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2998 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2714 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction MDC Monaco - October 13, 2023
Seller MDC Monaco
Date October 13, 2023
Condition PF67 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Rauch - June 17, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date June 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1892 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

