20 Mark 1892 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1892 "Hesse" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the Hess Divo auction for EUR 15,000. Bidding took place December 25, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (20) UNC (11) AU (39) XF (142) VF (18) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) PF67 (2) PF66 (1) PF65 (3) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (12) PCGS (2)

