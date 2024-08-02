Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1874 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 134,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1874 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7956 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,550. Bidding took place September 28, 2006.
