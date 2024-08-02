Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Mintage UNC 521,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Darmstadt
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (3)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Busso Peus (35)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (2)
  • CNG (1)
  • DNW (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (16)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Gärtner (7)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (13)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (21)
  • Heritage (14)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • HIRSCH (16)
  • Höhn (12)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (94)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (5)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Reinhard Fischer (15)
  • Rhenumis (5)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Teutoburger (37)
  • UBS (16)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (24)
  • Warin Global Investments (2)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
  • Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Stack's - February 29, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Warin Global Investments - December 6, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1873 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search