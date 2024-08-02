Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1873 H "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Mintage UNC 521,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Louis III (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Darmstadt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (422)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Hesse" with mark H. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Darmstadt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3042 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,300. Bidding took place September 29, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU50 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
123 ... 21
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
