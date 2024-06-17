Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Philip I the Magnanimous
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,000
- Mintage PROOF 2,250
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1904
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (612)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 92,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- ANTIUM AURUM (3)
- Auction World (5)
- Auctiones (4)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (40)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (5)
- COINSNET (7)
- COINSTORE (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (18)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (4)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (10)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (3)
- Grün (16)
- Heritage (28)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (9)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (21)
- ibercoin (2)
- ICE (1)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (21)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (13)
- Künker (66)
- London Coins (3)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (10)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (14)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (5)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (9)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (7)
- Nihon (1)
- NOA (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (3)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (7)
- Reinhard Fischer (10)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (4)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (15)
- Soler y Llach (10)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Stephen Album (8)
- Teutoburger (63)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (2)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (3)
- Via (2)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (51)
- WCN (10)
- Westfälische (2)
- Wójcicki (3)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 30
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search