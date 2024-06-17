Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Philip I the Magnanimous

Obverse 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" Philip I the Magnanimous - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" Philip I the Magnanimous - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,000
  • Mintage PROOF 2,250

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (612)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse". Philip I the Magnanimous. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the GINZA COINS CO. auction for JPY 92,000. Bidding took place August 10, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 116 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - June 9, 2024
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date June 9, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1904 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

