Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,950
- Mintage PROOF 200
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (6)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (16)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Teutoburger (5)
- WAG (5)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
6577 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
