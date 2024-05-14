Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,950
  • Mintage PROOF 200

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1900 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1603 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place January 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (6)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Teutoburger (5)
  • WAG (5)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
675 $
Price in auction currency 625 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition PF66 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
6577 $
Price in auction currency 6000 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
Seller WAG
Date February 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 13, 2019
Seller Grün
Date November 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - September 25, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - March 15, 2019
Seller Künker
Date March 15, 2019
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 14, 2018
Seller Grün
Date November 14, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 8, 2018
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - June 5, 2018
Seller Sonntag
Date June 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 16, 2018
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction HIRSCH - February 9, 2018
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 9, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1900 A "Hesse" at auction Sonntag - May 31, 2017
Seller Sonntag
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1900 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1900 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search