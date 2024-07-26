2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

