Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 53,240
  • Mintage PROOF 128

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1899 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3180 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (12)
  • Cayón (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (5)
  • GGN (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (14)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (40)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Sonntag (5)
  • Teutoburger (18)
  • UBS (4)
  • WAG (11)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (4)
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
445 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Heritage - September 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - April 28, 2023
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - February 18, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date February 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 2 Mark 1899 A "Hesse" at auction WAG - December 11, 2022
Seller WAG
Date December 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1899 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1899 All German coins German silver coins German coins 2 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search