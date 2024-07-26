2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (23) UNC (7) AU (31) XF (22) VF (57) F (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (2) PF62 (3) Service NGC (5)

Seller All companies

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (5)

Cayón (1)

Dorotheum (4)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (12)

HIRSCH (6)

Höhn (3)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (50)

Möller (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Reinhard Fischer (5)

Rhenumis (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (17)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (10)

Westfälische (3)