Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 11,11 g
  • Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 33,950
  • Mintage PROOF 360

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 2 Mark
  • Year 1898
  • Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Dorotheum (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (4)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (12)
  • HIRSCH (6)
  • Höhn (3)
  • Katz (4)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (50)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (5)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (10)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
895 $
Price in auction currency 825 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
239 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Erwin Dietrich - July 7, 2024
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - April 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date April 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Busso Peus - November 3, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
Seller Kroha
Date October 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Mark 1898 "Hesse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

