Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
2 Mark 1898 A "Hesse" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Dr. Reinhard Fischer Auktionen
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 11,11 g
- Pure silver (0,3215 oz) 9,999 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 33,950
- Mintage PROOF 360
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 2 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Ernest Louis (Grand Duke of Hesse)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (141)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 2 Mark 1898 "Hesse" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 775 sold at the Dorotheum GmbH & Co KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Dorotheum (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (4)
- Erwin Dietrich (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (12)
- HIRSCH (6)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (4)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (50)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (5)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (17)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (10)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date July 7, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 3, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
